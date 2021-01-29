(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s president wrapped up an initial round of talks with party leaders as he weighs the next step to break a political impasse, including granting Giuseppe Conte a chance to form another government or appointing a senior figure to sound out parties on a new coalition.

The Five Star Movement, the biggest party in Conte’s outgoing administration, lobbied for his return during its meeting with head of state Sergio Mattarella, who’s responsible for picking a premier-designate.

Five Star took a more conciliatory stance after ruling out ever working again with Matteo Renzi, who pulled out of the coalition on Jan. 13, depriving Conte of his majority in the Senate and prompting Conte’s resignation earlier this week.

“We expressed our readiness for talks with those who intend to give concrete responses in the interests of the country, for a government that starts with the forces that have worked together for the last year and a half,” Vito Crimi, Five Star’s political leader, told reporters after meeting the president Friday.

The three days of talks at the opulent presidential palace in Rome saw leaders of parties big and small express dismay at the timing of the political turmoil, with Italy battling the coronavirus pandemic and a recession while debating how to manage its share of the European Union’s recovery package.

Repairing Relations

Mattarella could make a decision as early as Friday evening, though political uncertainty may drag on whatever he decides. If the president grants Conte a new opportunity, the premier will seek to repair relations with Renzi and his tiny Italy Alive party, while continuing his search for pro-European, centrist and unaffiliated lawmakers, especially in the Senate.

Alternatively, Mattarella could ask another figure, like lower house Speaker Roberto Fico or Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, to act as an intermediary and provide him with an assessment on whether parties can come together enough to form a majority. The president could also opt for a second round of talks with party leaders.

Both Five Star and the center-left Democratic Party are sticking with Conte. And While Renzi has insisted that priorities for a new government should be agreed upon before discussing who becomes the next premier, he has not ruled out giving his blessing to a third Conte administration.

Possible alternatives to Conte range from Democratic leader Nicola Zingaretti to technocrats like Marta Cartabia, a former head of the Constitutional Court. Newspapers have also speculated on a return of ex-Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who now serves as the EU’s economy chief in Brussels.

Center-right leaders urged Mattarella earlier Friday to resolve the deadlock by calling early elections, adding its divided members reserved the right to assess any decision he takes. Early elections remain an unlikely option with surveys showing the center-right opposition would win.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.