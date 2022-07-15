Jul 15, 2022
Italy Probably Grew 0.5% in Second Quarter, Central Bank Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economy probably expanded about 0.5% in the second quarter, with households benefiting from easing coronavirus restrictions, according to the central bank.
That acceleration comes after growth of just 0.1% in the first quarter and compares with a median economist estimate of 0.2% for the three through June in a Bloomberg survey.
In its monthly report, the Bank of Italy also forecast that GDP will increase 3.2% this year, though growth will only be 1% should Russia halt its gas flows.
Bank of Italy also estimates that the economy will expand 1.3% in 2023 and 1.7% in 2024 in the baseline scenario, which assumes conflict in Ukraine to continue through the year.
