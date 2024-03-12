(Bloomberg) -- The current and former chiefs of the AC Milan soccer club are being investigated by an Italian court as part of a broader probe into whether Elliott Management Corp. continues to maintain control of the team even after selling it in 2022 to RedBird Capital Partners.

AC Milan said Tuesday that the headquarters of the seven-time European soccer champion were searched by Italy’s finance police in connection with a Milan court investigation involving Chief Executive Officer Giorgio Furlani and former club CEO Ivan Gazidis. AC Milan said that the club itself is not a subject of the probe.

RedBird Capital Partners bought AC Milan from billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott for €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion). But Italian prosecutors say they have evidence suggesting Elliott has maintained “substantial control of AC Milan” — despite club officials informing the Italian football federation FIGC that ownership had changed, a Milan Court document reviewed by Bloomberg News shows.

Elliott denied the allegation in a statement Tuesday. “We note reports this evening that the current and former CEOs of AC Milan are under investigation in connection with an allegation that the football club still belongs to Elliott, and it was hidden from the Football Federation,” the company said. “This allegation is false.” AC Milan was sold to RedBird on Aug. 31, 2022, and Elliott said its funds have had no equity interest in — or control over — AC Milan since.

RedBird declined to comment. Furlani and Gazidis couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

More specifically, in the court filing, prosecutors said Elliott indirectly provided €560 million in loans to RedBird at the time of the sale.

A failure to disclose such a connection may violate the rules of Italy’s football federation and may run afoul of UEFA Champions League regulations that bar entities from having influence over multiple teams, according to prosecutors. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on the investigation earlier on Tuesday and said Elliott also has some influence over the French soccer team Lille.

