(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is coming under increasing pressure to expand in Italy after the government asked Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares to help protect jobs by raising local car manufacturing.

Rome and the Fiat maker agreed on the immediate need to reverse the country’s waning auto-industry production, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said Monday after a 90-minute meeting with Tavares.

Both sides set up a working group to by the end of this month reach a “transition agreement” aimed at bolstering output, expanding model ranges and lifting investments in research and development, the ministry said in a statement.

Tavares is overhauling Stellantis’s industrial footprint — including with stringent cost reductions — at a time when governments in Italy and France are trying to protect local industries put at risk by the shift to electric vehicles. Stellantis is planning to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in Italy this year.

The manufacturer said Monday it intends to produce a fifth model at its Melfi plant in southern Italy, subject to performance improvement. It’s also moving ahead with plans for a battery factory in Termoli and is turning its iconic Turin facility into an EV hub.

The goal is to “first reverse the downward trend in production volumes in the two coming years and then build together the roadmap to produce one million vehicles in Italy,” Tavares said in a statement.

The country is expected to churn out around 800,000 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles such as vans this year, according to Italy’s Fim-Cisl metalworkers union.

Tavares oversees a sprawling empire of 14 brands and dozens of factories around the world, many of which will need to be retooled amid the transition away from combustion engines. Unions have griped that Stellantis isn’t investing enough in maintaining factories, citing clogged toilets and un-mowed grass.

In France last week, Tavares clashed with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire who said the Portuguese national should show some “economic patriotism” and produce more EVs in the country. The CEO instead has been mulling plans to expand production in lower-cost countries.

Italy has room for another mass-market carmaker beyond Stellantis to protect local jobs and meet a rising demand for EVs, Urso said last month.

