(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato SpA has temporarily halted in-station ticket sales after detecting signs of a cyber attack on its systems Wednesday morning.

Suspicious activities on the company’s network point to an attack similar to those using CryptoLocker ransomware, Ferrovie said in a statement.

Passengers are being permitted to purchase tickets after boarding to avoid use of electronic points of sale.

Verification procedures are being carried out on the network and rail traffic has not been affected, a spokesman said.

