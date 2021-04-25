(Bloomberg) --

Italy’s credit grade was left unchanged for now by S&P Global Ratings, which said an acceleration of vaccination program and fiscal stimulus would facilitate an economic recovery.

The BBB rating is still just two notches above junk. The country’s financial position has been severely weakened by the cost of dealing with the coronavirus. Debt is seen rising close to 160% of output this year as the government continues to spend to keep its economy afloat.

“The acceleration of Italy’s vaccination program, coupled with redoubled fiscal stimulus, should facilitate a solid economic recovery during the second half of this year, S&P said in a statement Friday. “We forecast GDP to increase by 4.7% this year and 4.2% in 2022.”

Italy was already lumbered with a huge debt load, a situation made far worse by repeated lockdowns and a slower than expected vaccination campaign.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government has just passed 40 billion euros-worth of stimulus measures to help support companies and workers. Combined with previous measures, that adds up to over 170 billion euros in stimulus since the start of the pandemic.

The government says that will push this year’s budget deficit to 11.8% of output, making the biggest economic support effort in Europe.

“The long-term risk to Italy’s debt sustainability remains the country’s low potential economic growth--compounded by the stagnation of labor productivity over the last decade,” according to S&P.

With European fiscal rules suspended until 2022, the door is wide open for countries that want to provide large-scale stimulus and Italy is due to get more help when about 200 billion euros in European recovery funds starts to come through later this year

Draghi is also set to present his recovery plan for Italy next week. Drafts seen by Bloomberg indicate most of the funding will go to digitalization, green technologies and infrastructure with the aim of boosting economic growth by 3.6%.

