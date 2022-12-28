(Bloomberg) -- Italy has successfully hit all 55 targets required to continue to receive European Union recovery fund cash, Minister Raffaele Fitto said in a statement.

The country managed to reach targets set for the second half of the year, including creating a cyber-security agency, a reform of local public services, an education reform and changes to the fiscal system, said Fitto, who is Italy’s minister for the South, European Affairs, Cohesion Policy and the National Recovery Plan.

Italy has been allocated the lion’s share of EU funds with about €200 billion ($212 billion) coming its way in the next few years in grants and loans. So far, the country has manged to hit all its targets and receive almost a third of disbursed grants.

