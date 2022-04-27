(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government is finalizing a new aid package to shield companies and consumers from energy prices which have been surging on the prospect of reduced gas flows from Russia.

The plan will be worth about 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion), the unspent remainder of a 10 billion-euro chunk of fresh borrowing unveiled earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because discussions are confidential. They said the cabinet may approve the program as soon as Thursday.

The measures will aim to protect consumers from energy-price hikes and to support companies affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the people said. They added that ministers may also consider some financing to help promote investment in renewable energy and to finance offshore liquid natural gas platforms.

An Italian government spokesman declined to comment on spending plans.

Draghi’s government has been resisting pressure from political parties to deploy additional funds to shield Italy’s economy from the fallout of the war.

Officials estimate that Italy’s economy will expand 3.1% this year, taking into account the impact of its support programs, though they say that estimate may change if the conflict in Ukraine is prolonged.

Public spending has pushed debt to about 150% of output, though Draghi has vowed to reduce it in future, bringing it to 141% of gross domestic product by 2025.

The additional aid of about 6 billion euros would add to government support offered to citizens and businesses since energy prices began surging at the end of last year.

The package will come at a critical time for Italy after gas prices spiked following a halt in flows from Russia to Poland and Bulgaria.

Rome is ready to stop gas payments to Russia if the European Commission determines that transactions in rubles would be a breach of sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said.

