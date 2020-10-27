(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is finalizing a new relief package to help sectors hardest hit by the latest coronavirus restrictions amid growing protests over the measures in cities including Milan and Turin.

Conte’s cabinet is meeting on Tuesday in Rome to sign off on measures worth about 5 billion euros ($6 billion) to partially compensate businesses that will suffer due to a partial lockdown approved at the weekend.

Reacting to record increases in infections, the government mandated limits to opening hours for bars and restaurants, and shut entertainment, gambling venues and gyms. Italians are also being urged to avoid travel and not to invite people to their homes. The measures, which will remain in effect until Nov. 24, are in addition to night-time curfews in major cities, including Milan and Naples.

Conte is facing a growing pressure to ease restrictions after demonstrators took to the streets in around a dozen cities Monday evening. Former Premier Matteo Renzi, leader of a junior party in the ruling coalition, asked him to amend the decree and opposition leader Matteo Salvini plans to challenge the measures in court.

Hundreds of people demonstrated against the new restrictions, from Lecce and Naples in the South to Treviso and Trieste in the North. Protests turned violent in Turin and Milan following similar episodes in Naples at the weekend.

In Milan, Italy’s financial capital, trams were vandalized and police used tear gas to disperse protesters. In Turin, home of carmaker Fiat Chrysler, some demonstrators smashed store windows.

Conte defended the latest measures, including shutting down theaters, according to Tuesday’s Corriere della Sera newspaper. The government was forced into action as the main goal “must now be to regain control of the epidemiological curve” to prevent the country’s health system being overloaded and to maintain “the stability of the entire social and economic system,” the paper quoted him as saying.

