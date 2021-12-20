(Bloomberg) -- In the week ending Dec. 19, Italy reported 47,149 more new Covid-19 cases and 174 more deaths than the week before, according to data released by the Italian government.

Compared to the same week one year ago, Italy reported 48,728 more new coronavirus infections and tests conducted increased by 3.4 million.

A total of 810 deaths were reported in the week, up from 636 last week, down from 4,411 recorded in the same week of 2020.

Italian hospitals reported 8,692 covid patients yesterday, 966 are in intensive care.

According to the Italian government, 88.6% of Italians over 12 have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 85.3% has completed the entire vaccination cycle.

