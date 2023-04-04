(Bloomberg) -- Italy is studying ways to curtail the influence of China’s Sinochem on tire maker Pirelli SpA, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and Western countries over the control of key technologies.

Italian officials are discussing a range options as part of talks with Pirelli investors over the company’s ownership structure, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing confidential issues. Sinochem is Pirelli’s largest shareholder.

Options include limiting information-sharing on sensitive and strategic technologies with any Sinochem-appointed board members, the people said. They may also involve limiting voting rights of board members named by Sinochem, they said. No decision has been taken and talks are ongoing.

Rome will soon get a chance to intervene on Pirelli through so-called Golden Power legislation, which enables the government to stop or modify deals among private companies operating in strategic sectors.

Pirelli is one of Italy’s most prominent manufacturers, known for its focus on patents as more efficient, higher-tech tires become key components in the automotive industry, especially for electric vehicles. The company is a key supplier to super car makers, and a partner of Formula 1 racing. Milan-based Pirelli in 2020 ranked third in Italian filings to the European Patent Office, according to a statement.

Spokespeople for Pirelli and Italy declined to comment. Spokespeople for Sinochem couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Pirelli shares fell as much as 3.3% in Milan trading, giving the company a market value of €4.6 billion ($5.1 billion).

Tech Competition

The discussions over Pirelli reflect a dilemma in Europe on doing business with Beijing as relations between the US and China rapidly deteriorate over issues ranging from export controls to human rights-based sanctions.

While European countries generally support President Joe Biden’s push to contain China’s economic and technological rise, they’re hesitant to drastically cut ties with a key trading partner. Chinese President Xi Jinping is aiming to use a visit this week by French President Emmanuel Macron to create some distance between Europe and the US.

The situation is particularly delicate for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Italy is the only Group of Seven country that’s signed a memorandum of understanding with China on its Belt and Road initiative. The pact, which is mostly of symbolic value, will be automatically extended in 2024 unless Meloni decides to opt out, which could risk retaliation from Beijing.

Italy is also considering new measures that do not target China directly, but instead focus on a broader array of countries which aren’t considered strategic partners, according to the people.

Shareholder Pact

The company recently notified the government of its intention to renew a shareholder pact between Sinochem and Camfin, the financial holding of Chief Executive Officer Marco Tronchetti Provera. The pact is seen as a brake on Pirelli, as Chinese involvement requires the company to seek government approval for most business decisions.

The options under consideration would not alter the shareholding structure nor force Sinochem to sell, but they would limit China’s ability to influence the company’s business.

“Golden Power regulations allow the exercise of special powers in the areas of defense and national security, as well as in certain areas of activity defined as strategically important in the energy, transport and communications sectors,” Bestinver analyst Silvestro Bonora wrote in a note to clients. “It will be interesting to see how the case could be framed” legally, he wrote.

--With assistance from Chiara Remondini.

(Updates with patents and techology in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.