(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government is reviewing the planned acquisition of Prelios SpA by Andrea Pignataro’s Ion group, as Rome steps up its scrutiny of the tycoon following a string of high-profile deals.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration is weighing whether to invoke the “Golden Power” provision — which allows it to block or impose conditions on deals involving strategic assets — for Ion’s agreement to buy the Italian alternative asset manager, people familiar with the matter said.

The possible intervention reflects concern over Ion’s rapidly growing role in the Italian financial sector, the people said, asking not to be named since they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter.

Meetings between government officials and Prelios managers to discuss the deal were held in Rome earlier this week, the people said.

Ion and Prelios declined to comment on the matter, and a spokesperson for the government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ion, founded in London in the late 1990s by former Salomon Brothers trader Pignataro, has grown into a global fintech conglomerate with units spanning trading and data services.

Over the last three years, Ion has made a string of investments in Italy worth over €5 billion ($5.5 billion), including the acquisition of financial services company Cerved Group SpA and the purchase of a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, the lender which was nationalized in 2017.

Meloni Veto

Meloni’s right-wing government, which has looked to put its stamp on the corporate sector since taking power last year, has already resorted to the Golden Power provision to block or set conditions on several other deals.

In November Rome opted to block the acquisition by France’s Safran SA of an Italian aerospace business, citing security concerns.

The government earlier this year also stepped in to limit the influence of China’s Sinochem over Formula One supplier Pirelli SpA, citing potential issues with data collected by sensors in the company’s tires.

After building up its power to review proposed mergers and acquisitions in recent years, the state now has tangible oversight on companies engaged in what are deemed to be “strategic activities.”

The state retains the right to block deals, veto company decisions or impose specific “prescriptions and conditions,” according to its website.

A final decision on whether Italy will use Golden Power to block or curtail the Prelios deal hasn’t been taken yet, the people said.

Ion agreed to purchase Prelios for $1.35 billion from Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP in August, with the transaction expected to close once approved by “relevant authorities.” Milan-based Prelios has more than €40 billion of alternative assets under management.

Ion also owns Italian financial services firm Cedacri and has minority stakes in domestic lenders Illimity SpA and Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra. The government previously reviewed the Cerved and Cedacri acquisitions, which went through in 2021.

