(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s rightist coalition has struck a deal on which party will put forward the next prime minister, a decision which favors Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party.

“Who gets more votes will indicate the premier, it will be Italians who decide,” Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, said on Canale 5’s TG5 program, after a meeting with Silvio Berlusconi of Forza Italia and Meloni.

Italy will vote on Sept. 25 to elect and new government and the right-wing block is riding high in opinion polls.

Meloni heads Italy’s most popular party, having benefited from being the only major party opposing outgoing Premier Mario Draghi. The leaders’ meeting came against a backdrop of rising concern among international investors after S&P Global Ratings lowered Italy’s sovereign outlook.

Salvini also added that he will propose a flat tax of 15% on employees, funded by a tax amnesty. Italy is a parliamentary democracy where premiers are appointed by the President after post-elections consultations with party leaders.

Meloni’s party is credited with 23.4% of the vote, according to a poll published by Corriere della Sera on Wednesday, compared to 13.4% for the League and 8.3% for Forza Italia.

