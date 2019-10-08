(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Italy’s economic outlook is growing dimmer, adding pressure on the government to deliver on its tricky promise of an expansionary budget while setting aside billions to avoid a planned increase in sales-tax

German industrial production unexpectedly improved in August after two months of decline, a development that will do little to alleviate concerns about intensifying trade tensions and waning business confidence

U.K. Chancellor Sajid Javid made his pay rise for low earners the centerpiece of his policy plans last week. In reality, the increase might not be as glitzy as it seems and small firms warn it could lead to job losses

Japanese households increased spending for a ninth month in August without splurging ahead of a sales tax hike that took effect this month

The Bank of Japan will leave its negative interest rate unchanged unless it is completely convinced a deterioration of the global economy will spark stock market jitters and a jump in the yen, says a former executive director of the central bank

China’s economy is probably expanding at a pace close to what official figures show, though growth has likely been more volatile than the numbers indicate, Federal Reserve researchers said

Central bankers have given a thumbs up to their own actions over the past decade, according to a Bank for International Settlements survey

