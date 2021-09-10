(Bloomberg) -- The European Union outlawed 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) of Italian subsidies to stricken flag carrier Alitalia in a decision that also paves the way for its successor airline to operate without being saddled with repaying the state aid.

The European Commission said Friday that the loans gave an unfair advantage over its competitors and must be recovered by Italy. The airline’s successor Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA is not the “economic successor of Alitalia and, hence, it is not liable to repay illegal state aid,” it said.

ITA, plans to start services on Oct. 15, after months of talks with European Commission officials over terms of the overhaul and aid previously granted to Alitalia.

“They must now be recovered by Italy from Alitalia to help restore a level playing field in the European aviation industry,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief, said in a statement Friday.

Vestager has insisted that ITA can’t simply pick up Alitalia’s assets if it is to avoid Alitalia’s debts, specifically the EU investigations into the 900-million euro state loan from 2017.

She insisted that ITA show that there is no “business continuity” with Alitalia. EU officials have spent months wrangling with Rome and airline officials over the branding, routes, staffing and equipment for the new airline. Vestager has previously said that the new carrier has to be efficient enough to be economically self-sufficient, and that it must pay fair market prices for Alitalia’s assets, including its corporate identity and livery.

Italy’s national airline collapsed in 2017 after years of failing to make a profit amid increasing competition from low-cost carriers like Ryanair Holdings Plc. State rescues for other airlines have already been criticized by Ryanair for keeping governments’ favored companies alive while others struggle from coronavirus-related travel restrictions that have slammed revenue.

EU state aid rules forbid governments granting loans on preferential terms that a company wouldn’t get commercially.

