(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement ramped up the pressure on the center-left Democratic Party, or PD, insisting it would call a halt to talks unless its potential ally agrees to Giuseppe Conte remaining in office as premier.

After a meeting between the unlikely partners dragged into the early hours Tuesday, Five Star said in a morning statement that the encounter “arrived at nothing.”

“We will see the PD again when, within their party organs, they will have given the OK to a mandate for Conte,” the statement said.

Initial progress in talks had fueled optimism that the two groups could reach a deal that would avert early general elections.

