(Bloomberg) -- Hearing aid specialist Amplifon SpA is boosting its presence in one of the world’s most important acoustic equipment markets.

The Italian company has purchased a network, comprising around 50 stores, of one of the main franchisees for its North American brand Miracle-Ear Inc, according to a statement on Monday confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The final terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Miracle-Ear currently has over 1,550 shops across the US. After the transaction, Amplifon will directly operate 350 of them, as it positions itself to benefit from sales to the country’s aging population.

The rationale of the deal is “to further accelerate our growth in the US market, the most important in the world,” and it’s consistent with the company’s strategy to develop “ a strong direct retail network” along with long-standing franchise business, Amplifon’s Chief Executive Officer Enrico Vita said in a statement on Monday. The franchisee network just acquired covers four States and generates annual revenues of around $20 million.

Hearing loss affects an estimated 48 million Americans, with 30 million more expected in the next four decades, according to the National Council on Aging. Jefferies calculates the US represents over 40% of the global market, according to a reported published in November.

The overall Americas region accounts for about a fifth of the company’s revenue.

--With assistance from Tommaso Ebhardt.

