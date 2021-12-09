(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s antitrust regulator fined Amazon.com Inc. more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), citing “harmful” practices in the e-commerce logistics market.

The institution set penalties on units including Amazon Italia Logistica Srl, according to a statement on Thursday. The U.S. retail giant used its dominant position in the country to promote the use of its own logistics operations to the detriment of competitors, the regulator said.

The decision follows a 746 million-euro fine against the company by the European Union for breaking data protection rules, while France penalized Apple Inc. 1.1 billion euros in a broader European crackdown against Big Tech.

Amazon has expanded its shipping services in Europe, reportedly with the aim of persuading local businesses to launch their own trucking firms to exclusively transport freight for the company. The retailer also tied access to a set of exclusive benefits to the use of its own logistics, the regulator said.

