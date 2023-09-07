(Bloomberg) -- An Italian government proposal allowing struggling borrowers to repay soured debt for a fraction of the value will give rise to “significant” uncertainty in the country’s market for bad loans, according to analysts at Fitch Ratings.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s ruling coalition is finalizing a framework that would let individuals and small corporate borrowers buy back debts that soured between 2015 and 2021 from the investors that bought them from domestic banks, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Italian households and enterprises with debts of less than €25 million ($27 million) can pay the loan investors a 20% premium to the price paid to the banks or a 40% premium if recovery proceedings have begun. Once these debts are bought, the defaulting company will no longer be registered as a non-performing borrower.

“A retroactive measure could increase the operational burden on servicers, trigger substantial revisions of existing business plans by servicers and purchasers, and affect the profitability of existing investments in NPLs,” wrote Fitch’s analysts including Adele Sindoni in a note Wednesday, although they added it’s unclear how many borrowers would have the financial availability to clear their defaulted status.

The new rules would mean debt collectors would have to renegotiate contracts with investors in non-performing loans as well as the creditors, since debt recovery rates are bound to decline. In the longer term, NPL buyers may reconsider their investment strategies as “the predictability of work-out strategies could be jeopardized,” the Fitch analysts wrote.

At the same time, the new rules will also hurt banks, since disposing of toxic loans from their books will become more difficult or expensive. The NPL market has been a key route for Italian financial institutions seeking to clean up their balance sheets in recent years.

The proposal, which allows for the purchase of debts sold by banks up to last year, was originally laid out late last year by lawmakers close to Meloni and has been championed by Industry Minister Adolfo Urso. Opposition lawmakers have proposed a separate bill on the matter.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.