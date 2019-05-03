(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s competition chief signaled that she’s open to allowing Italy to compensate investors who lost money in recent bank failures, even as some lawmakers in Brussels say the measure skews post-crisis rules meant to keep taxpayers off the hook.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV, said it’s “absolutely justified” for Italy to reimburse investors who thought they had a regular savings account when in fact they had been sold risky financial products by banks that later got into trouble.

“These are social matters and these are people who are being exploited, they’re being mis-sold, and here of course you have a situation where compensation is absolutely legitimate,” Vestager said. If the banks can’t make amends themselves because they don’t exist anymore, it’s justified for the state to step in, she said.

The Italian government wants to automatically compensate about 90 percent of savers who took losses in the collapse of lenders including Veneto Banca SpA and Banca Popolare di Vicenza. The measure is an apparent departure from EU rules agreed after the financial crisis, which were meant to keep taxpayers off the hook when banks fail, and make investors bear the brunt instead.

The framework to deal with failing banks, in place since 2016, is one of the three key pillars of the EU’s banking union project. The overall aim is to create a more international financial market within the euro currency bloc, and to break the unhealthy relationship between banks and their home state -- often referred to as the “doom loop.”

Merger Obstacles

One element of that plan, common deposit insurance, is mired in political dispute. Germany has been one of the most fervent critics of Italy’s application of bank-resolution rules in the past years, which has only deepened the divisions that also revolve around soured loans and excessive amounts of sovereign bonds on banks’ balance sheets.

Bankers say distrust between member states is holding up efforts to remove the remaining hurdles to cross-border mergers between lenders. The political preference for national solutions was highlighted by Germany’s attempt to create a national behemoth through the combination of Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG.

Italy has argued that the compensation is justified because the retail savers who bought shares and subordinated bonds weren’t told how risky these securities were. Investors with an income of up to 35,000 euros ($39,000) or assets with as much as 200,000 euros would qualify for the automatic refund. The government has set aside a compensation fund of 1.5 billion euros.

The read more about the EU’s bank-failure rules, click here.

The European Commission has allowed such public compensation schemes when it’s been proven that investors were indeed misled and the banks could no longer handle the repayments themselves. But some lawmakers argue that the competition watchdogs should stop the latest Italian plan because it erodes the post-crisis framework.

“The law is a clear attempt by the Italian government to undermine the fundamental principles of the bail-in regime,” said Markus Ferber, a German member of the European Parliament, in an email. “This carelessly jeopardizes the successes of the past years towards a more stable banking union.”

Sven Giegold, another member of the assembly, said that “any automaticity in compensating shareholders of failed banks is a clear violation of the European bail-in rules. We cannot accept the liability principle to be constantly crushed by certain member states.”

