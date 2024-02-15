(Bloomberg) -- Bending Spoons SpA, one of Europe’s largest mobile app developers, is looking for acquisition targets after a fund-raising round valued the company at about $2.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The Italian company raised $155 million from a group of investors including Baillie Gifford, Neuberger Berman-backed NB Renaissance, as well as Durable Capital Partners, the people said asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Bending Spoons, which bought note-taking app Evernote Corp. in 2022, will use the funds to scout for deals globally, the people said. The Milan-based company raised $100 million last year.

A spokesperson for Bending Spoons declined to comment.

The company sees sales for 2024 at $500 million after in 2023 it reported sales above $350 million. The company’s products include generative AI-powered photo-and-video editing platform, Remini.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.