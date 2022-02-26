(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Taranto steel mill, the country’s largest, is planning to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in a securitization that could help nearly double production, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported.

The southern Italian steel plant’s holding company, Acciaierie d’Italia, will repackage commercial credits to sell to investors in the deal, in which Morgan Stanley is the counterparty, Il Sole said, without saying where it got the information.

The plant commonly referred to by its former name Ilva, is run by ArcelorMittal and Italian state agency Invitalia.

