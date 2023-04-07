(Bloomberg) -- The birth rate in Italy hit a historical low last year with less than 7 newborns for every 1,000 inhabitants, according to the country’s statistics agency Istat.

Italy’s population shrank to about 58.9 million residents as of January 1, as deaths exceeded births and were not compensated by higher immigration and other factors, according to a statement from Istat.

Births have been on a downward trend in Italy since 2008 and this is the first time the number has sunk below the 400,000 mark since the unification of the country in the mid 1800s, Istat said.

Low birth rates have strained pension and health-care systems across Europe for years as the number of working-age adults to support an aging population shrinks. Italy is among the worst hit countries and had to raise its old-age pension to 67 years old to keep the system financially sustainable.

The estimated number of centenarians, defined as those 100 years old or above, climbed by more than 2,000 last year compared to 2021, Istat said.

READ: Musk Sees Extinction of Italians on Persistently Low Birth-Rate

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.