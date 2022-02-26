Italy’s BPER Bank Open to Other Deals After Carige Buy, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Italian lender BPER Banca SpA is open to additional acquisitions after agreeing to buy a regional rival earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Piero Luigi Montani told newspaper La Stampa.

“We will continue to look at new opportunities because they create value,” the CEO of the Modena-based lender said in an interview.

On Feb. 14, BPER said it agreed to take over ailing Genoa-based competitor Banca Carige SpA for a token price of 1 euro ($1.13).

Asked if his next target might be Banca Popolare di Sondrio SCPA, Montani said: “Things go one at a time. Now the objective is to complete the operation with Carige.”

In January, the Sondrio-based lender hired an advisory firm to explore potential opportunities, newspaper MF reported at the time.

