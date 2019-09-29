(Bloomberg) -- Italy will commit to a slightly expansionary budget, Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri said ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday that will lay down new fiscal targets and spending measures for the draft spending plan.

The government will use “all the flexibility available” and plans “a slight expansion in order to reconcile the balance of public finances and the credibility of our commitment to cut debt,” Gualtieri said in an interview on RAI television on Sunday. Any tightening “would have a negative effect on the economy,” he said.

The administration, led by Giuseppe Conte, is trying to contain the deficit to 2.1% of economic output next year to reassure the European Commission and investors about the finances of one of Europe’s most indebted countries, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday. The government may then seek to negotiate with the European Union to raise the target to 2.3%, the daily said, citing an unnamed government source.

On the deficit target, Gualtieri said that he would “rather be in-between right from the beginning,” hinting that the number for 2020 would be between this year’s original goal of 2.4% and the revised target of 2.04%.

Asked whether a budget worth 30 billion euros ($32.8 billion) was credible, the minister said that it’s “a well defined” amount, pointing to the 23 billion euros required to avoid an increase in sales tax and the cost of other planned policies. The final figure will be discussed on Monday.

The cabinet will present a framework for the budget after the meeting scheduled at 6:30 p.m., according to the Ansa news agency. The deadline for submitting the draft budget to Brussels is Oct. 15, while final approval by the Italian parliament must come by the end of the year.

Sales Tax

The government, which has said it will block an automatic increase in value added tax, is weighing changes in the structure of the levy to raise the 5 billion euros required to cut labor taxes on employees, newspaper La Stampa reported. Meanwhile, the cabinet might raise VAT on some goods and services from 10% to 13%, Il Corriere della Sera said. It would also review “cashback measures” to boost the use of electronic payments over cash, the newspapers said.

Gualtieri said the government is considering several options to change the VAT structure, adding that no final decision has been taken.

The government won’t touch the lowering of the pension age introduced by the previous government, the so-called “Quota 100,” the minister said, adding that it wouldn’t be sensible “to constantly change” the pension requirements.

The 2020 budget will be fully compliant with EU rules, as Italy focuses on boosting the country’s credibility within the bloc, a government official said earlier this week.

