(Bloomberg) -- An Italian centrist party quit its alliance with the Democrats, days after agreeing to join forces in a bid to prevent a right-wing landslide in September elections triggered by the fall of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government.

The Azione party pulled out because “the pieces just didn’t fit together,” its leader, Carlo Calenda, said during an interview with national broadcaster Rai on Sunday.

“I’m not comfortable with this, there is no courage, beauty, seriousness and love in doing politics, so I communicated to the leaders of the Democratic Party that I do not intend to continue with this alliance,” Calenda said.

The pro-European Union +Europe party signaled it would remain in a now-diminished Democratic-led coalition for the Sept. 25 vote, according to a statement on Sunday.

Azione’s move came a day after the Democrats broke another alliance with Sinistra, a far-left party, and Verdi, Italy’s green party. Another grouping, led by the outgoing Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a former Five Star leader, agreed to team up with the Democrats.

The Democrats’ bid to cement alliances with parties ranging in affiliation from center to far-left has been viewed as an attempt to head off a victory by the right-wing bloc led by Brothers of Italy, headed by Giorgia Meloni.

Polls signal that with other political forces divided, the right-wing coalition may be headed for a decisive win, with a chance to win two-thirds majorities in both houses of parliament.

Draghi’s broad coalition collapsed in July after the Five Star Party failed to back the government on a key vote. The departure of the former European Central Bank head has fueled investor concerns about Italy’s public finances and lead to a widening of the risk premium between Italian and German bonds.

A change of government could also affect Italy’s commitment to meet its EU Recovery Fund targets, which call for reforms to unlock about 200 billion euros ($204 billion) in grants and loans aimed at permanently boosting the country’s growth. Moody’s cut Italy’s outlook to negative on Friday citing political risk and fallout from the war in Ukraine.

