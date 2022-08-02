(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Democratic party and centrists have formed an alliance ahead of general elections next month to try to counter a possible right-wing landslide victory.

The left-wing Democratic Party and centrist parties +Europa and Azione have agreed to combine forces ahead of the vote scheduled for Sept. 25, leaders said during a press conference on Tuesday. Among other things they agreed not to name divisive candidates that could disperse votes favoring the right and to pursue the current government’s reform agenda.

“It’s a matter of dignity. The choice is between a country that stays with Europe or with Orban or Putin,” +Europa leader Carlo Calenda said. He was echoed by PD leader Enrico Letta who said it was “unimaginable” to go from the current national unity government led by Premier Mario Draghi to a right-wing coalition led by far-right Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni.

The move follows polls showing that if the center-left parties don’t unite, then an alliance of Italy’s Brothers of Italy with Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia could lead to an almost two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament. That would be reminiscent of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban who won a large majority in 2010, and awakens fears of attempts to change the constitution.

Early elections were called for next month following Draghi’s resignation caused by the falling apart of his coalition. While he remains as caretaker until a new government takes power, his impending departure has left investors concerned about Italy’s public finances. There is also worry regarding Italy’s ability to meet EU Recovery Fund targets, which call for reforms to unlock about 200 billion euros-worth of grants and loans aimed at permanently boosting the country’s growth.

