(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s center-left looked set to dominate local polls widely seen as a test of voter sentiment across the country ahead of the election of a new president early next year.

More than 12 million people were eligible to cast their ballots for mayors on Sunday and Monday in hundreds of cities. Center-left candidates were leading in Rome, Milan, Turin, Bologna and Naples, Italy’s five biggest cities, according to instant polls by Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24, marking a blow for Matteo Salvini’s League party and its center-right alliance.

The contest was originally scheduled for last spring, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 health emergency. Held now, just as President Sergio Mattarella’s mandate is nearing its end, the outcome will likely give a sense of how Italians will vote in the next general election.

Elections for a new parliament could come relatively soon if Prime Minister Mario Draghi succeeds Mattarella in the largely ceremonial presidential post. If he doesn’t, then it’s due in 2023.

The League emerged as the biggest party in 2019, when it got 34% of the votes in the European parliament elections, but since then has been sliding in the polls. In recent weeks, the League has been embroiled in a drug and sex scandal involving Salvini’s communication adviser. It’s also struggling to strike a balance between its allies, the conservative Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Failing to get at least 20% of the overall votes would be a significant blow for the League, according to analysts. It’s part of Draghi’s center-right coalition along with Forza Italia. Brothers of Italy isn’t.

The results will be particularly closely watched in Rome, where 21 candidates from across the political spectrum are seeking to defeat the incumbent, Virginia Raggi of the populist Five Star Movement, which was trailing other parties, according to the instant polls. The four top contenders include a lawyer from Brothers of Italy and two center-left politicians.

If no candidate reaches half of the vote in the first round, then a run-off will take place on Oct. 17 and 18.

