(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government will allow clubs and dancing venues to reopen for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020, a further sign the country is going back to normality as the vaccine rollout continues, according to Ansa newswire.

Mario Draghi’s government approved the re-opening of clubs at reduced capacity during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The government also decided to allow theaters and cinemas to operate at full capacity.

Italy, where a Covid-19 certificate is now required for most indoor activities, has vaccinated 79.6% of its eligible population above 12 years of age. It has been recording an average of 3,000 new cases over the last week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.