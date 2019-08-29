(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Treasury is set to test investor appetite for the nation’s debt just as the country draws closer to forming a new coalition government.

The euro area’s third-biggest economy is set to sell as much as 6.25 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in bonds just after President Sergio Mattarella gave Giuseppe Conte a mandate to form another government. While investors may take some profit amid the issuance, any blip in the rally will be short-lived, according to ING Groep NV.

Italy’s bonds have surged this week as the Five Star Movement and Democratic Party looked set to form an unlikely governing alliance. Ten-year yields dropped to below 1% for the first time on record as investors anticipated a less hostile approach to budget negotiations with the European Union, with right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini excluded from power.

“With the likely formation of a PD-M5S coalition, today’s auction seems a lot less challenging than it would have been at the start of the month when Salvini pulled the rug under the government,” said Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING. “If the market takes a very optimistic view on the prospects for the current coalition, 10-year Italy yields could reach 0.60%.”

Conte has until next week to forge a coalition that would avert the possibility of fresh elections, at least temporarily. That prospect still looms large with Salvini leading opinion polls.

Ten-year yields fell five basis points to 0.99% as of 9:48 a.m. in London, with the spread over those on German securities at 168 basis points, the lowest level since the forming of the previous coalition in May last year.

Italy is set to sell bonds maturing over five and 10 years on Thursday. Further support could come from bond redemptions and coupon payments to investors, totaling around 34 billion euros, which may be reinvested in today’s sale.

