(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged lawmakers to rally behind him and back his program to continue governing, as he struggles to bolster his coalition after the defection of a junior ally.

“It is possible to find once again among parliamentary forces an agreement on reforms to relaunch the country,” Conte said in Rome on Monday.

Conte, a two-time premier who until 2018 was an obscure law professor, made his appeal in the lower house ahead of a confidence vote due Monday evening. He sought to recruit pro-European centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers and even potential defectors from the small Italy Alive party headed by ex-premier Matteo Renzi, who ditched the ruling coalition last week.

While the 56-year-old Conte is expected to win an outright majority in the lower house vote, he faces a tougher fight in the Senate on Tuesday where he may manage to muster only enough votes to limp on as the head of a minority government. The weakened premier could then spend weeks seeking to negotiate backing for a broader administration with a new program, officials said.

