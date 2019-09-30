(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is set to test the limits of the European Union’s flexibility with a budget framework that falls short of EU debt rules in a bid to boost a stagnant economy.

Spending plans for 2020 target a 2.2% deficit-GDP ratio for next year and growth at 0.6%, according to a cabinet-approved document seen by Bloomberg. The document is the first step toward next year’s budget, which has to be submitted to the European Commission by mid-October. The deficit/GDP numbers confirm figures reported earlier by Bloomberg.

”The new government has given itself the objective of relaunching growth, ensuring at the same time balanced public accounts and proactive participation in the European project,” Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri wrote in the document.

Conte’s coalition, a tie-up of former enemies the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party, has taken a distinctly centrist and pro-EU approach. That’s in stark contrast to his previous administration, which twice risked EU disciplinary action over populist spending promises.

The premier is eager to confirm investor optimism that has brought yields to record lows, and to avoid further tensions over the finances of one of Europe’s most indebted countries. Still, under the plan there will only be slow progress in reducing the country’s huge debt pile.

Italy’s structural deficit -- the figure most closely watched by the European Commission -- is set to widen by 0.1 percentage point in 2020 and will start narrowing only in the two following years. This will require Italy to demand some “flexibility” from Brussels authorities in reaching its budget goals.

At the same time, the document delivers on Conte’s promise to avoid an automatic sales tax increase worth 23 billion euros ($25 billion) that was due to kick in during 2020. The option of partially raising the levy on some goods had fueled a skirmish within the coalition in previous days.

Gualtieri writes in the introduction to the 104-page document that the government’s priorities include a “Green New Deal” to counter climate change, boosting public and private investments, reducing labor taxes, countering tax evasion and cutting unemployment.

The framework also includes:

Plans to recover 0.4 percentage point of GDP from reducing tax evasion and boosting electronic payments.

The creation of two funds worth some 50 billion euros to finance investment in green and renewable energy sources.

The dismissal of publicly owned assets is no longer a plank of government plans. The previous government had set a target 18 billion euros target for privatizations, while the current administration plans 3.6 billion euros of dismissals in 2020.

