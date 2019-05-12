(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sees Matteo Salvini’s attempt to grab more control of immigration policy as a “landmine” that could topple Italy’s coalition government within weeks, Corriere della Sera reported, citing unidentified aides to the premier.

Conte is mulling delaying a cabinet meeting at which the text would be discussed to buy more time to defuse the situation, Corriere said. Salvini, who heads the nationalist League party and serves as co-deputy prime minister and interior minister, has proposed shifting jurisdiction over the movement of vessels at sea to his ministry, giving him more power to respond to boatloads of immigrants arriving from North Africa.

The push has further strained relations with the League’s coalition partner, the Five Star Movement. Luigi Di Maio, who leads the party and is also co-deputy to Conte, called Salvini’s proposal a provocation. The transportation ministry headed by Five Star’s Danilo Toninelli currently has responsibility for dealing with migrant boats.

Salvini’s plan seems to be prompting other cabinet members to choose sides. Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, a non-affiliated member of the government, told newspaper Messaggero that the interior ministry should have primary responsibility for the issue, but that its decisions should be taken in accordance with other ministries, including infrastructure.

Italy’s fragile coalition is facing a crucial test with European parliamentary elections May 23 to May 26, which will give a clearer idea of how support for the two parties has shifted since the national election in March 2018.

“May 26 will be a referendum” for the League, not just European elections, Salvini said Sunday during a rally in Sanremo, according to Ansa. “Wake up those who are still sleeping if you hope for something new.”

Salvini may decide to push tensions to a breaking point after the EU vote to be able to hold an early election in Italy in July, rather than wait for the traditional voting month of October, the newspaper said. Salvini so far denies the government is in crisis.

“The government will go ahead because I refuse to think that any Five Star minister would like to re-open our ports to migrants,” Salvini said during a rally Saturday.

His former political ally said Salvini should consider an early vote.

Back on the campaign trail after a short hospitalization, former prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi told newspaper La Stampa that his party is ready for a new general election. The 82-years old billionaire said the League has been humiliated by Conte in his efforts to hold the coalition together.

