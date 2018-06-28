(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened to reject the European Union’s position on curbing migration as he headed into a bilateral meeting with Angela Merkel.

EU leaders arrived in Brussels Thursday for a two-day summit dominated by a dispute over migration that is threatening the German chancellor’s coalition in Berlin.

Conte is demanding other EU members share the burden of refugees landing in Italy while German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has told Merkel to broker a deal that would allow migrants to be sent back to Italy. The Italian government stirred up the tensions this month, sparring with France and Spain after refusing to allow migrant rescue ships safe harbor.

Conte told reporters he had received many positive assurances from fellow-leaders but “today we want these proposals to become fact.”

He said he doesn’t want to consider the “possibility” of vetoing a final statement, but if Italy doesn’t get what it wants “we surely won’t reach common conclusions.”

Draft Conclusions

Disagreements on handling migration into Europe have overshadowed the summit, with advocates of a far harder line in countries including Austria, Italy and in eastern Europe sensing the momentum to push their case. The threat of unilateral border closures could unwind the passport-free system of travel in Europe, with Merkel warning that the issue of asylum and migration “may well turn into a question of the EU’s destiny.”

According to draft conclusions obtained by Bloomberg, the leaders will promise to “stand by Italy and other front-line” states to stop people smugglers and work on “regional disembarkation platforms” to distinguish between refugees and economic migrants. The document also includes an appeal to counter the flow of refugees between member states -- so-called secondary movements -- which are seen as jeopardizing the open-border Schengen area. Work on changing the Dublin asylum rules is postponed.

“Some may think I am too tough in my proposals on migration,” EU President Donald Tusk said. “But trust me, if we don’t agree on them, then you will see some really tough proposals from some really tough guys.”

Merkel and Conte will join talks with the bloc’s other 26 leaders on Thursday afternoon following their one-on-one. Immigration will be discussed again over dinner.

One area where consensus was beginning to emerge was on the creation of new centers in north Africa to process would-be migrants before they reach EU territory, although African states have so far refused to host such centers.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in an interview that leaders were working on “more Turkey-like agreements” which saw officials in Ankara stem the flow of migrants in exchange for aid. He said that it will be easier to reach a broader agreement once the number of arrivals has been reduced.

“I do sympathize with Italy, they are facing the whole burden,” he said, but he also urged Conte to be sensitive to the pressures facing other leaders as well, particularly on migrants’ movements within the EU.

Late-Night Talks

Merkel faces a weekend ultimatum set by her Bavarian sister party to tighten borders, or risk the collapse of their three-month-old coalition government.

The German chancellor told reporters the summit would be “above all about protecting the external border.” She said she was willing to discuss migrant centers in other countries but cautioned that “we have to speak with these countries, we can’t speak over the heads of other countries.”

Leaders are expected to labor into the early hours of Friday as they battle to forge a compromise out of a cacophony of proposals. Italy wants an end to the Dublin rules which dictate asylum seekers must make their request in the first EU state they set foot in. France and Spain want EU-run “closed centers” in Italy to process migrants there. Many favor “disembarkation platforms,” centers to administer would-be migrants in north Africa itself.

“It’s possible to begin a turnaround in migration today,” said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who took power last year in a coalition with a far-right party on an anti-immigration platform. “I think it’s possible to reach an agreement on on-shore centers or platforms.”

He said migrants rescued at sea should be returned to Africa rather than brought ashore in Europe, which triggers certain rights. Rescue at sea should not necessarily “mean a ticket to Europe,” he said.

Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, who has refused to accept a quota of migrants under the existing rules, offered a reminder of how attitudes to migrants have soured in in many parts of Europe.

“We will do what the people really request,” he said. “The invasion should be stopped, and stopping the invasion means having strong border controls.”

