Italy’s Conte Says Sports Can Restart as Tracing App Goes Live

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced further steps in the country’s return to normality and called on citizens to use an official contact tracing app to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conte told a press conference Thursday that closed-door sporting events can resume starting Friday, lifting one of the country’s few remaining restrictions. Italy started easing a nationwide lockdown in May, with people allowed to travel freely within the country from June 3.

The premier also said that from Monday Italians nationwide will be able to download the app, called Immuni, to help trace contacts for people who have tested positive for the virus. Italy reported 379 new coronavirus cases Thursday, above the 330-case average of the past two weeks.

“You can download it safely and with no concerns because it safeguards privacy,” Conte said.

Conte also announced a wide-ranging reform of family benefits, including the introduction of a monthly child allowance similar to the one existing in Germany.

