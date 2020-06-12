(Bloomberg) --

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was due to testify Friday before prosecutors investigating the government’s failure to isolate two northern towns earlier this year, as a bitter political tussle over handling of the coronavirus outbreak shifted to the judiciary.

Conte, who is not under investigation, will give his testimony to prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota, who’s based in the city of Bergamo. She’s leading a probe into why a lockdown wasn’t ordered in early March in the nearby areas of Nembro and Alzano Lombardo.

Rota arrived at Conte’s official residence in Rome on Friday morning, Ansa news agency reported. Conte’s office did not reply to a request for comment on whether the hearing had started.

Conte, who is seeking to salvage an economy devastated by the recently ended nationwide lockdown, has been at loggerheads with political leaders in northern Lombardy, the region that encompasses Bergamo, the original European epicenter of the outbreak. Each side has blamed the other for the absence of prompt isolation measures in the two zones.

“I will serenely respond on all the facts that are in my knowledge,” Conte told reporters on Wednesday. The premier said April 6 that he stands by his decisions involving the two areas, noting that he eventually took the “more rigorous decision” of imposing a lockdown on all of Lombardy, rather than isolating the two towns.

Other Ministers

Rota is leading an investigation into persons unknown for the possible crime of culpability in causing an epidemic. Rota is also due to speak with Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese.

Conte’s government sealed off a dozen towns near Milan in late February after an Italian tested positive, with containment measures later extended to all of Lombardy and then nationwide as the contagion spread. Free travel within the country was reinstated only in early June.

Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana, of the anti-migrant League party, and the region’s health chief Giulio Gallera, of the center-right Forza Italia, both told Rota on May 29 that the decision not to isolate the two towns had been made by the central government in Rome, which had earlier deployed military personnel to the region for possible assistance, Ansa reported. The League and Forza Italia are part of the opposition to Conte’s coalition government.

Conte will on Saturday kick off a nine-day marathon session of closed-door talks with ministers and leaders from the business, finance, labor and other sectors as he draws up economic stimulus measures tied to the European Union’s proposed 750 billion-euro ($852 billion) recovery plan.

Participants lined up for Saturday -- counting those who’ll attend via video link -- include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, who’s also a former Italian prime minister, Conte’s office said.

