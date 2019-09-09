(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pledged to draw a line under Italy’s past clashes with the European Union, vowing to work closely with Brussels on a 2020 budget featuring lower labor taxes and a minimum wage.

The Florence law professor, 55, who described himself as “the people’s lawyer” when he first took office as premier last year, is seeking parliamentary approval for his new government. The lower house will hold a confidence vote Monday evening, and the Senate on Tuesday.

“It is within the perimeter of the EU and not outside that we must seek the well-being of Italians,” Conte said. His new coalition, which brings together the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the mainstream Democratic Party, will work closely with the new European Commission, the premier said. Conte pointedly recalled his success in twice warding off infringement procedures by the Commission.

Investors have welcomed the new government, reassured by the absence of League leader Matteo Salvini -- who had sparked conflicts with Brussels with his spending plans and anti-European rhetoric -- and by pledges of warmer ties with EU partners. Conte can also draw on the Brussels contacts of Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri, a veteran European lawmaker.

Conte said “the biggest challenge” in drafting the 2020 budget will be avoiding an automatic sales-tax hike and cutting taxes on labor. With his government looking to save about 23 billion euros ($25 billion) just to avoid the increase, Conte said he’ll cut wasteful state spending and reform tax expenditures.

Making the challenge even harder, Conte also pledged to lower the fiscal burden and make kindergarten free for average and low-income families from next year. Amid his other promises, he mentioned working for an EU-wide minimal tax rate on companies, speeding up trials that routinely last years, and halting new permits for oil and gas drilling.

“Elections! Elections!”

Conte got the most applause when he reaffirmed a pledge to cut the number of lawmakers. League representatives repeatedly chanted “Elections! Elections!” as he ended his speech, echoing Salvini’s anger at failing to force an early vote when he pulled the plug on the previous government last month.

Salvini himself was absent, choosing rather to lead an anti-government rally outside Parliament.

“Here in the square there is a part of Italy, which I believe is a majority in the country, which demands elections,” he told reporters, according to the Ansa news wire.

Conte promised a “progressive and inexorable review” of highway concessions, amid calls by Five Star lawmakers to revoke those granted to infrastructure company Atlantia’s Autostrade per l’Italia after the fatal collapse of a bridge in Genoa last year.

“We will complete the process without any discount for private interests, our exclusive objective will be safeguarding the public interest and the memory of the 43 victims,” Conte said. Shares in Atlantia fell after the premier’s speech and were down 2% at 2:05 p.m. in Milan.

Conte said he was already working with EU partners to set up “European humanitarian corridors” for migrants who reach Italy from across the Mediterranean, tackling an issue which Salvini has long exploited.

“We want to turn our backs on the noise of useless proclamations, of bellicose and bombastic declarations,” the premier said.

