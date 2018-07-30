(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is set to burnish his government’s ties with the Trump administration, after his deputy premiers stoked tensions with the European Union.

The meeting at the White House on Monday comes after President Donald Trump signed a truce in the trade confrontation with the EU last week. Yet it also comes at a time when Conte’s two political sponsors, who share Trump’s anti-establishment rhetoric, have stepped up their confrontation with European partners.

League leader and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy would back the U.K. in trade talks with the European Union, in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper. Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio said in an interview the government will forge ahead with its bold spending plans, setting up a clash with the bloc’s fiscal rules.

The prime minister is set to tout Italy’s role as a potential “facilitator” in U.S.-EU relations, according to sources close to Conte’s office cited by the news agency Ansa. He will seek Trump’s support especially on Libya, proposing closer coordination on migration and security in the Mediterranean.

Conte met with the U.S. president already twice before. At a summit in June, Italy’s premier came out in support of Trump’s suggestion to readmit Russia to Group of 7 meetings -- a proposal that was promptly shunned by the other leaders. Yet Italy has dithered on committing to increased military spending, a key request from Trump to European allies.

Conte and Trump are set to hold a joint press conference at 8 p.m. CET.

