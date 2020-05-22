1h ago
Italy’s Coronavirus Deaths, New Cases Remain at Low Level
Italy new coronavirus cases remained below 1,000 for a tenth day on Friday, as health authorities said the epidemic curve is consistently descending in all Italian regions, including Lombardy, the most-hit.
- Civil protection authorities reported 652 cases Friday, compared with 642 a day earlier
- Confirmed cases rose to 228,658
- Daily fatalities fell to 130 from 156 on Thursday; a total of 32,616 fatalities were reported since the start of the pandemic in late February
- Patients in intensive care units fell below 600 to 595, down 45 from day earlier
