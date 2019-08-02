Italy’s Credit Is Cheaper Than Ever as Growth Flatlines: Chart

(Bloomberg) -- Borrowing costs for house purchases and companies in Italy are at an all-time low, according to the latest data released by the European Central Bank. Last year, interest rates ticked higher on the back of tensions over EU budget rules. Now, ECB President Mario Draghi’s promise of renewed stimulus and the apparent peace with European partners over the country’s budget have made credit cheaper than ever -- something Italy’s stagnating economy badly needs.

