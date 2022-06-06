(Bloomberg) -- Industrie De Nora SpA has resumed its initial public offering in Milan after market volatility fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine halted listing activity across Europe.

The Italian green hydrogen specialist is looking to list on Euronext Milan by the end of June, according to a statement Monday. The company aims to raise as much as 200 million euros ($214 million), while the De Nora family and natural gas distributor Snam SpA also plan to sell shares in the offering.

De Nora first announced its listing in February, before the war in Ukraine put a lid on IPOs in Europe and the rest of the world. At the time, the deal was seen to value the company at about 5 billion euros, Bloomberg reported.

Read more: IPO Market Grinds to a Halt Amid Ukraine Invasion Volatility (1)

Global stocks have come under pressure this year with hawkish central banks, slowing growth, soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine weighing on investor sentiment. Italy’s FTSE MIB index has dropped 11% in 2022, outpacing a 9% decline in the European equity benchmark.

Still, De Nora stands to benefit from a broad shift away from fossil fuels, as well as a push for greater energy security and independence across Europe amid soaring commodity prices.

Industrie De Nora, founded in Milan in 1923 as a producer of chemicals, makes electrodes for electronic devices as well as electrolyzers for production of hydrogen from renewable energy. It has more than 1,650 employees and 24 locations worldwide.

Snam owns about 36% of the company and the founding family retains a controlling stake, while De Nora owns 34% of Nucera, a joint venture with Thyssenkrupp AG. In 2021, De Nora reported revenue at 616 million euros and Ebitda of 127 million euros, according to the statement.

