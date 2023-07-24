(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s interest bill may rise by as much as a third in coming years as its progress in trimming public borrowings grinds to a halt, according to Scope Ratings.

The annual cost of servicing debt will be around €75 billion ($83.2 billion) this year, up from €57.3 billion in 2020, the ratings company said in a report to be published on Tuesday. It said the tally could reach to between €90 billion and €100 billion by 2026.

The calculations, by Scope analysts Alvise Lennkh-Yunus, Giulia Branz and Alessandra Poli, show Italy’s debt stabilizing at around 140% of gross domestic product by 2028. In a stressed scenario, that could surge to 150%, becoming the region’s highest borrowing ratio as Greece cuts its own borrowings.

The report is a follow-up to Scope’s recent affirmation of Italy at three levels above junk, in what is one of the highest assessments among major ratings companies. The country remains at risk of a downgrade to below investment grade at Moody’s Investors Service.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government has sought to keep the public finances on an even keel, envisaging a return to primary surpluses next year.

“Achieving the ambitious budgetary targets is critical to ensure risks to Italy’s debt sustainability remain under control,” the Scope analysts wrote. “A key milestone will thus be the presentation of the budget for next year in the autumn.”

Italy’s borrowings have long been a worry for the European Central Bank and led to two blowouts of bond yields since early 2020. But there are now stronger buffers against turbulence, Scope said.

“Italy’s solid investor base and favorable debt structure shield the country from market volatility and the immediate impact of higher interest rates on its funding costs,” the analysts wrote.

--With assistance from Chiara Albanese.

