(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s establishment has been dealt a body blow by the populist duo of Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini who have won their first battle to fund costly campaign promises.

After long and tense negotiations which threatened the job of Finance Minister Giovanni Tria, deputy premiers Di Maio and Salvini announced triumphantly Thursday night that the government had agreed to set next year’s deficit target at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product.

That’s over the 2 percent threshold which emerged as a litmus test for financial markets worried pressure to deliver on election promises would jeopardize state finances and breach European Union budget limits.

The target is a blow to Finance Minister Giovanni Tria and President Sergio Mattarella. The two had sought to moderate the more extreme instincts of the government, formed in June by Di Maio’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement and Salvini’s anti-migrant League.

“This is a defeat for Tria,” said Erik Jones, professor of international political economy at Johns Hopkins University in Bologna. “Debt is going to grow relative to GDP, and the government’s going to be under pressure as it drafts the budget.”

The Secret Push to Tie the Hands of Italy’s Populist Government

The fiscal targets set a framework for a draft 2019 budget that the government has to present to the European Commission by mid-October for approval. Five Star and the League want to deliver on expensive campaign promises to shore up support ahead of European Parliament elections in May.

That ballot will reveal just how powerful euro-skeptic forces have become as right-wing parties across the region step up their attacks on ruling elites, press for greater national sovereignty, and seek stricter limits on migration.

‘Mamma Mia’

“Mamma mia,” exclaimed a European Union official stunned by the deficit figure. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the headline deficit should have been around 1.6 percent to ensure a marginal improvement in the structural balance. The 2.4 figure squarely puts Italy in breach of its obligations, the official said.

Tria decided not to quit after president Mattarella urged him to remain in his job, newspaper Sole-24 Ore reported. The head of state also had a conversation with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Thursday evening, newswire Ansa said.

Tria has been locked in a tussle especially with Di Maio, who said this week that a budget deficit above 2 percent “isn’t a taboo,” and that the government needs to spend lavishly to boost growth. For Five Star, the issue had also become a way to recapture the initiative from the League’s Salvini who has jumped ahead of Di Maio in opinion polls.

‘Cancels Poverty’

Di Maio and Salvini said measures agreed Thursday included a basic income for the poor, tax cuts and rolling back a pension reform which had raised the retirement age. Di Maio hailed “a budget for the people, which for the first time in the history of this country cancels poverty thanks to the citizen’s income” at a cost he put at 10 billion euros.

Salvini has taken a more discreet stand in public, but in ministerial meetings he has also pushed for a wider deficit, according to a government official close to the League.

Tria, Mattarella, Conte, and Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi have formed a quiet alliance based on their shared commitment to the EU and its budget rules, according to senior officials. The front also includes Ignazio Visco, governor of the Bank of Italy who warned a wider deficit could spook markets and produce an “unsustainable” risk for the country’s 2.3-trillion-euro debt.

Di Maio vs Salvini

Di Maio has suffered more from the growing tensions in the coalition than Salvini, who has won backing for his party with his hard line on immigration. Support for the League has risen to 32 percent, while Five Star has declined to 28.7 percent, according to an SWG Institute poll published this week. In March’s general election, the League got 17.4 percent of the vote and Five Star 32.7 percent.

“Attention will now turn to the details and assumptions of the budget to determine whether they are attainable or not,” said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privee. “The reaction of the European Commission will be important to track given previous concerns of this coalition clashing with European officials.”

Five Star adopted a defiant stand moments after the deficit target was agreed. “We don’t fear the spread” -- a reference to the gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds -- “we don’t fear the markets,” said Stefano Patuanelli, head of Five Star senators. “At last the government is answering the demands of citizens.”

--With assistance from Nikos Chrysoloras and Marco Bertacche.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Follain in Rome at jfollain2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, ;Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, David Rocks, Alessandra Migliaccio

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.