(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s once-mighty Democratic Party is voting for a new leader ahead of the European Parliament elections, a year after it crashed in a general election that brought the populists to power.

President Nicola Zingaretti of the populous Lazio region, which includes Rome, and lawmakers Maurizio Martina and Roberto Giachetti on Sunday are vying for the job. Supporters are voting at about 7,000 sites until 8 p.m. CET. A candidate needs a majority to avoid having the party’s assembly make the final decision.

The party, once headed by charismatic Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister, has been in the political wilderness for the past 12 months, mounting a noisy but ineffective opposition. Party leaders say a comeback is needed in the May European elections to help move Italy toward sustainable growth and national cohesion.

“Whoever wins the primary will have the support from all the others, and I think that as of tomorrow together we must work against this government of incompetents that is bringing the country to its knees,” Renzi, who isn’t running, was cited as saying by Ansa newswire.

While the party, known as PD, is struggling to find a voice to oppose the governing coalition, lawmakers from the League and the Five Star Movement are also clashing on issues including immigration and the TAV high-speed rail link between Turin and Lyon, France.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, of the League, on Saturday said that an agreement is being sought on TAV as “the train travels faster, pollutes less and costs less,” according to Ansa. Premier Giuseppe Conte, who according to Sunday’s Il Messaggero is working on mediating between his two deputies, said on Friday that the government will act in the country’s best interest in taking a decision on the contested TAV. Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday that while there “are different positions” within the cabinet, he believes the government “is going in the direction” of supporting the TAV.

Poll Results

The PD had 18.5 percent support, in line with the 18.7 percent of the votes it won in the March 2018 election, according to an Ipsos poll published Saturday in Corriere. While the center-left, opposition party is stuck below 20 percent, support is rising for the League, to 35.9 percent in the survey. Backing for Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio’s anti-establishment Five Star slipped to 21.2 percent, mirroring recent outcomes in regional votes.

Despite Five Star’s woes, Di Maio is confident that neither his party nor his ally and sometime rival will pull the plug on their coalition government and put Italy on the path to early elections, despite recurrent tensions, he said in an interview with Bloomberg last week.

