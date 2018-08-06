(Bloomberg) -- Italian Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, in the latest challenge to the European Union, said the government won’t let EU rules block the government’s populist program.

Di Maio said “it would be fine” if the government can finance its program for a flat tax, citizen’s income and lower retirement age within the EU deficit parameters of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

“But the parameters can’t be a way to say that we can’t do it,” Di Maio said told RAI television as reported by newswire Radiocor.

A day earlier, fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini was quoted in an interview making a similar challenge and saying the EU deficit cap is not “the Bible.”

