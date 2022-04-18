(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will miss a trip to Africa this week after testing positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic, according to a government official on Monday.

Draghi was scheduled to travel to central and southern Africa this week in pursuit of further natural gas deals to reduce Italy’s dependence on Russian supplies. Italy has already struck agreements for Algerian and Egyptian gas.

Italy will be represented in the planned trips to Angola and the Republic of Congo, on April 20 and 21, by Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, according to the official.

