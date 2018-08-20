(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s populist government has big plans for its first budget, but the economy isn’t providing the support to justify splashing out.

Forecasts show Italian expansion will slow through 2020 and continue to under-perform the euro area average. Bloomberg’s latest monthly survey of economists also sees inflation picking up, while unemployment -- still in double digits -- will only very slowly decline.

All that means less revenue to fund the tax and spending plans that are among the cornerstones of the coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the anti-immigrant League. The administration wants to boost incomes and help poorer Italians, yet their fiscal ambitions have rattled investors, pushing up the country’s borrowing costs.

Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said in an interview published Sunday that it’s up to Italy to be “credible,” though he also said he hopes the European Central Bank will extend quantitative easing to help protect the country from financial speculators.

Speculative funds are “doing their job” as the ECB winds down QE, Giorgetti said in the interview with newspaper Il Messaggero. “It’s up to us to be credible and to overcome that speculative instinct.”

The government’s plans are also at odds with budget demands from the European Commission. The collapse of a bridge in Italy last week may inflame tension by pushing Italy to ramp up spending infrastructure, something it says shouldn’t be included in deficit calculations anyway.

While investors want fiscal responsibility, Italians want more in their pockets, particularly after election promises that ranged from basic incomes to flat taxes. Those demands could become more vociferous given inflation is on the up. It’s still relatively tame, but it’s a change from the near-stagnation in prices through 2014 and 2015.

Unemployment at least is on a downward trend, though a lot of that is due to contract work that lacks the security of permanent jobs. Yet the decline is slow, and the jobless rate is forecast to remain above 10 percent for some time. That compares with the euro-area rate of 8.3 percent and the envious sub-4 percent levels of Northern European nations like Germany and the Netherlands.

