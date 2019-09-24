(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Italy’s problems started long before populist governments came to power in Rome as the country never fully recovered from the disastrous euro crisis. Its output gap widened to 5.1% in the second quarter of 2014 and has only narrowed to 1.6% -- that’s larger than any other of the monetary union’s four largest economies. Bloomberg Economics predicts that sluggish growth will leave Italy with an output gap of about 1.5% of potential GDP at the end of 2019.

To contact the staff on this story: David Powell (Economist) in London at dpowell24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.