(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economy unexpectedly avoided another contraction in the second quarter, though it still remains a euro-area laggard.

The stagnation in the three months through June followed a GDP increase of 0.1% in the first quarter. It was slightly better than a 0.1% decline forecast by economists.

Italy’s economy has been mired in a struggle, with output shrinking for two quarters in 2018, and barely any growth forecast at all this year.

The economic woes have been the background of political fragility, with lingering questions over whether Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini will pull out of his alliance with fellow minister Luigi Di Maio. There’s also been a long-running clash with the European Union over the country’s budget plans.

A slowdown in global trade has also hampered export-reliant Italy. Earlier this month, the Bank of Italy said that output has been hit by the “weak industrial cycle, common to Germany too, caused by persisting trade tensions.”

For Italy, it’s too early to say whether avoiding a new period of contraction will be enough to escape EU disciplinary actions in coming months.

Finance Minister Giovanni Tria and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have reassured the EU that commitment to fiscal discipline will extend beyond this year, avoiding a procedure that could lead to a multi-billion-euro penalty.

But in its quarterly bulletin, the central bank warned that risks to growth stem from both global trade tensions and from “heightened uncertainty over the fiscal policy stance from next year onward.”

