Italy’s Economy Grew Unexpectedly in First Quarter on Stimulus

Italy’s economy unexpectedly grew 0.1% in the first quarter of the year, helped by government stimulus spending.

Quarterly growth was revised from a previous reading that showed a contraction of 0.4%, Italy’s national statistics bureau, ISTAT, said in a statement.

The economy contracted 0.8% compared with the same period a year earlier, versus an earlier estimate of 1.4%, the agency said.

The government has pumped over 170 billion euros ($208 billion) to counter the impact of successive lockdowns on the euro area’s third-largest economy. Italy’s gross domestic product shrank almost 9% in 2020.

